E-bills delayed for Kent State students

The university has to wait for the state budget to be finalized before it can bill students

KENT, Ohio (WYTV) – Fall 2019 e-bills are going to be delayed for Kent State students.

Normally, the fee bills would have been given to students on July 16.

The university said this is because there have been legislative delays in finalizing the Ohio state budget.

Kent’s tuition rates and financial aid has to be authorized in the state budget so until the budget is finalized, the university won’t be able to generate e-bills.

Students will have an extension due date to pay.

Kent State said it will let students and their families know of any updates.

If you have questions or need help, call 330-672-6000.

Cleveland State is also delaying its tuition billing.