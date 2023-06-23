YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after surveillance video caught two men throwing a quarter stick of dynamite onto a business’s property, according to a police report.

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, police were called to Got To Go Towing & Service in Youngstown for the call of property damage.

When police arrived, the owner of the business told them an unknown suspect threw a quarter stick of dynamite over a locked fence around the towing lot.

A ’97 Cadillac Deville was damaged by the dynamite, according to the report.

Police watched surveillance footage of the incident and found two suspects walking on East Indianola Ave. One of the suspects is seen lighting the stick and tossing it over the fence.

Reports say after the explosions, both suspects took off.

The front bumper of the passenger side of the vehicle was damaged and covered in white residue.