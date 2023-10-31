CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Dylan’s House in Canfield is getting ready for its next fundraising event this week.

The non-profit helps provide housing and caregiver grants for people with Autism. Co-founder Amy Shope started Dylan’s House with her husband to help families like theirs.

Their son Dylan has autism and lives in a supported home near his parents. Amy says they hope to keep supporting other families navigating an Autism diagnosis.

“There is desperately a need for housing, not enough houses. So, we will be buying and building homes in the northeast Ohio area to help these individuals that so desperately need to gain some independence,” Shope said.

The fundraising event is this Thursday at Ill Will Brewery. Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 at the door.