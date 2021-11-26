Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gives custom truck to Navy veteran

Dwayne Johnson attends the World Premiere Of Netflix’s “Red Notice” at L.A. LIVE on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WJW)– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave his own custom truck to a Navy veteran at a screening of his new movie “Red Notice.”

Johnson posted video of the emotional moment on his Instagram.

“There’s a dude here. I read his story and I was really impressed with the story, too. I wanted to highlight him. His name is Oscar Rodriguez,” Johnson told the theater of fans.

Rodriguez is a personal trainer, active at his church, makes meals for victims of domestic violence and takes care of his 75-year-old mother.

A stunned Rodriguez raised his hand and went in for a big hug. But The Rock was just getting started. The group moved outside where Johnson surprised this special fan with the truck.

“Get outta here, bro,” Rodriguez said through tears. “I thought this was your truck.”

“It was my truck. It’s yours now,” Johnson said.

The Rock said his original idea was to give away a Porsche Taycan, like he drives in the movie, but the company said no.

“But I still said yes. I’ll do one better. I’ll give away my personal custom truck as the gift. My baby,” Johnson said on Instagram.