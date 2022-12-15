SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A truck driver from Youngstown was charged following a crash that involved another car and damaged a bridge on the Ohio Turnpike.
Troopers say Kevan Newell, 59, was driving a Mack dump truck west on the turnpike with its hydraulic boom raised when it struck a bridge overpass at Beard Road.
A driver of a Hyundai Tuscon, who was also heading west, hit debris from the crash.
Both drivers were wearing a safety belt, and no injuries were reported.
Newell was cited for an unsecured load.
The crash is still under investigation, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.