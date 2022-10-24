HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A dump truck was leaking fuel after an accident in Hubbard Township.

A dump truck was on its side on State Line Road, just north of Ohio Street.

State Line Road is still partially closed from Ohio Street to Chestnut Ridge Road while crews clean up the debris.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Saint Elizabeth Health Center, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Diesel fuel was leaking out onto the road, according to Hubbard Township police.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.