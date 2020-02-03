Ducks and turtles rescued from fire in Youngstown

A fire broke out early Monday at a house on Maywood Drive in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Several animals were taken from a house on the city’s south side after a fire broke out.

Crews were called about 12:30 a.m. Monday to a house in the 100 block of Maywood Drive.

Dispatchers say no one was home at the time of the fire, but animal welfare agents were called to rescue various animals, including ducks and turtles.

The house was hard to get to because it sits behind a garage.

Most of the damage was sustained to the inside of the house.

The cause is under investigation.