Dry summer could lead to worse allergy season come fall

Doctors are also worried about people confusing their allergies with COVID-19 symptoms

(WYTV) – As we continue into late August with September right around the corner, fall allergies are starting to pick up again.

We usually begin to see allergies around this time, but it’s possible allergy season started earlier this year because of the dry summer we’ve had.

The fall can be especially rough for people who suffer from ragweed or mold allergies.

Some of the symptoms are watery or itchy eyes, a runny nose, sneezing, coughing, headaches and an itchy throat.

Every doctor we talked to said the same thing — if you know your allergies are bad, take your medicine now. Taking it now can help build up resistance to those allergens.

“If you start to get those symptoms — watery eyes, maybe a little bit of a cough, runny nose — to start your medicine earlier than you thought. Some people have nasal spray, others have pills,” said Dr. Mike Sevilla, with the Family Practice Center of Salem.

One thing doctors are worried about this year is people confusing their allergies with COVID-19 symptoms.

There are some key differences between the two, though.

The biggest difference is whether or not you have a fever. Fevers are almost never associated with allergies.

Because we’ve seen coronavirus affect people differently, it’s also important to be alert if your cough is worse than usual or if you have shortness of breath.

Sevilla said if you’re a regular sufferer, make sure you’re paying close attention when taking your allergy medication.

“I advise my patients, if you’re on your normal allergy medicines and you’re not getting the response you did last year or additional symptoms, like fever, things that are acting differently, those are red flags to call your doctor immediately.”

The biggest allergy triggers in northeast Ohio this year are going to be ragweed, mold and pollen.