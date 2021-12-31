‘Dry January’ — a new approach to the new year

(WKBN) – After New Year’s Eve, a holiday centered around parties and often times alcohol, some people partake in “Dry January.” It’s going one month without drinking alcohol.

After a year where studies have shown people drank more heavily, it could do your body good.

April Caraway, with the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, says over the years, the number considered the safe amount of alcohol for men and women to have has decreased.

If you find yourself craving to sip on a drink again by the end of January, that may be a reason to look at your habits.

“It’s a good idea if you’re struggling, especially in the first few days, few weeks, to keep what your promise was to not use during the month of January. You may wanna think about your usage,” Caraway said.

She says doing Dry January doesn’t mean you think you have a problem, it could just be part of a goal to be healthier in the new year.

Taking that month off could lead to weight loss and, who knows, you may find that you enjoy not drinking and carry it beyond January.