Drunk driver causes Howland crash that left 3 seriously hurt, troopers say

Troopers said both cars were headed in the opposite direction when one driver went into the other lane

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Two people were seriously hurt in a car crash Tuesday night in Howland Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one of the drivers had been drinking.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on State Route 46 north of Mines Road.

Troopers said both cars were headed in the opposite direction when one driver went into the other lane and hit the other car.

The two drivers and a passenger were all seriously hurt and taken to the hospital, Highway Patrol said.

Route 46 was closed for a while but has since reopened.

Troopers said alcohol was a factor in this crash. No charges have been filed.