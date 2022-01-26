Drugs, guns and cash seized in Howland drug bust

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A search of a Howland Township home Wednesday uncovered drugs, guns and over $12,000 in cash, according to investigators.

The TAG Law Enforcement Task Force searched a home on the 2100 block of Ewalt Avenue following a “multi-month” investigation.

Five adults and two young children were in the home, and two other adults were inside a converted living space in the garage.

Agents seized four loaded guns, over 2.5 pounds of marijuana, 140 grams of THC wax, 100 THC vape pens and 14 THC cartridges, they said.

Criminal charges are pending lab results.

The TAG Drug Task Force was assisted by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, the Howland Township Police Department, and the Warren Police Street Crimes Unit.