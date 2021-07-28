Drugs, gun, money seized in police search in Columbiana County

(WKBN) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook on Wednesday about seizing drugs, a gun and money.

According to the post, the Columbiana County Drug Task Force was assisted by Sheriff Brian McLaughlin and the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office as well as Salem Police’s K-9 unit.

Items seized by officials included over 40 grams of methamphetamine, a stolen firearm and over $1,000 through a consent search and vehicle search warrant.

Charges are pending lab results.

The Sheriff’s Office also thanked Vito Abruzzino and the Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance in their post.