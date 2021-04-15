Drugs, cash and guns seized in Wellsville raid

Approximately 77 grams of methamphetamine were seized along with other drugs

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A drug raid in Wellsville netted several drugs, guns and cash.

Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin said his department assisted the county’s Drug Task Force in a search at a home on McIntosh Road.

Approximately 77 grams of methamphetamine were seized along with suspected crack cocaine, marijuana and numerous pills.

One shotgun, two pistols and $663 in cash were also seized in the raid.

Police say numerous digital scales and paraphernalia were located in the house.

Charges are pending lab results, McLaughlin said.

