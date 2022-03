WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Law enforcement officials in Columbiana County seized drugs and cash while serving a warrant Wednesday.

Members of the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and their Special Response Team served a search warrant at 1719 Lincoln Ave. home.

A news release from Sheriff Brian McLaughlin said investigators found methamphetamine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and pills along with $1,300 cash.

Charges will be filed after tests are done on the drugs found, the release said.