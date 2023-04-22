LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. All around the country, the DEA sponsors collection sites so medications can be dropped off for proper disposal.

The Liberty Township Police Department had a prescription collection box in its lobby. Prescription pills and over-the-counter medications were collected.

This is the 15th year Liberty Township has participated in National Drug Take-Back Day.

“Narcotics, for obvious reasons, so they aren’t getting in circulation, so they are not being abused, so they are not being flushed down the toilet, ending up in the water and so fourth,” said Sgt. Michael Janovick of Liberty Township Police Department.

If you didn’t have time to drop off Saturday, the Police Department has a take-back box available Monday through Friday.