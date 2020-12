The search warrant was served at a home on Park Avenue

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Charges are pending after police found a large amount of drugs and cash inside a New Castle home on Monday.

The Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office along with several law enforcement agencies served a search warrant at a home on Park Avenue.

During the search, officers found nearly 300 grams of cocaine, 68 grams of heroin and 57 grams of crack cocaine.

They also found several firearms and $27,000 in cash.