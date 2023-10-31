BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Driver’s education has changed across Ohio. Classroom time or online instruction is important to learn the rules of the road. There’s also a requirement for driving time.

A new place to help with the driving portion is at Not Ur BMV. It has started the 2nd Nature Driving Academy to help.

Before a driver can take the test for their driver’s license, they must complete eight hours of driving time with an instructor. 2nd Nature helps drivers complete that in four, 2-hour sessions.

“The benefit is we pick up and deliver. Parents do not have to come out and wait two hours, come back and pick the child up. We’ll pick them up from school. If they’re working, we’ll pick them up wherever they need picked up and delivered back to you,” said Robin Gibson, a spokesperson for Not Ur BMV.

2nd Nature Driving Academy offers just the driving portion to help assist teens in getting their licenses.

