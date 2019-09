The new location is at 417 E Main Street, in the plaza with Giant Eagle

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Driver’s Test Exam Center in Canfield has moved to a new location.

The exam center was previously located inside the Mahoning County Cooperative Extension Service building on South Broad Street.

That was across from the Canfield Fairgrounds.

The new location is at 417 E Main Street in Canfield, in the same plaza as Giant Eagle.

The exam center is where drivers go to take their written tests and road tests.