VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – After receiving a complaint, First News checked out downed trees on wires in Trumbull County.

Trees were leaning on lines and hanging over the road in the 4400 block of King Graves Road in Vienna Friday afternoon.

Jerry L. Bortz lives across the street from the lines. He says a car has already been hit by parts of the fallen tree. He’d like to see the trees removed before it happens to someone else.

“Anybody in those cars going by there is gonna be, you know, something’s gonna really happen to them eventually because that’s an accident waiting to happen right there,” Bortz said.

A spokesperson for Brightspeed, the internet company that services the area, tells First News that they appreciate us reaching out and are aware of significant weather in the area. Their full statement is below.