Drivers should expect lane closures along State Route 7 in Mahoning County

Crews will be making pavement repairs now through October 20

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Starting Friday, State Route 7 in Beaver Township will have various lane restrictions.

It’ll affect traffic between State Route 164 and Western Reserve Road.

Crews will be making pavement repairs now through October 20.

