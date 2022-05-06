HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers in two SUVs were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Howland Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Elm Road and Genesee Avenue NE in Howland.

Police say the driver of a Ford Ecosport was headed south on Elm. Witnesses told investigators that the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox coming from the Giant Eagle plaza went through the red light and hit the Ecosport, flipping the SUV three times.

Both female drivers were taken to separate hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.