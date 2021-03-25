Drivers can expect lane restrictions, ramp closures along I-680 this weekend

These restrictions and closures will start Friday at 7 p.m. and continue through Saturday at noon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is warning drivers about some lane restrictions and ramp closures along I-680 while crews work on bridge repairs this weekend.

According to ODOT, I-680 northbound and southbound over Mill Creek Park will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

The ramp from Mahoning Avenue to I-680 southbound will be closed. The detour will be Mahoning Avenue to Edwards Street to I-680.

The ramp from Marshall Street to I-680 northbound will also be closed. The detour will be Glenwood Avenue to Mahoning Avenue to Bella Vista Boulevard.

These restrictions and closures will start Friday at 7 p.m. and continue through Saturday at noon.

For more detailed traffic information and personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.

