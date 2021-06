HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Howland Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Niles Road SE near Valacamp Avenue.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said he crashed into the front yard of a home, ripping off one of his tires.

Troopers said he is expected to be OK.

They’re still investigating what caused the crash.