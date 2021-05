It happened near the intersection of Elm and Garfield streets around 12:30 a.m.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver in Struthers walked away from a crash overnight.

Police are unsure of how the driver’s car ended up off the road.

Crews were able to pull the car from the ravine and tow it away.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.