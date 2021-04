Police said he was trying to pick up something he dropped when he crashed into the pole

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police responded to a crash near the Rescue Mission overnight.

Police said a man was driving down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he dropped something.

While trying to pick it up, he crashed into a utility pole.

He knocked the pole and wires down, so Ohio Edison was called out.

The driver was not hurt.