LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The driver of an SUV was taken to the hospital following a head-on crash in Liberty.

Investigators say the driver’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of Logangate Road.

The road is closed in the area but will reopen soon. A tow truck is on the scene to remove the vehicles.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, the truck went left of center while coming around the bend. It appeared to be due to a medical issue, according to troopers at the scene.

Paramedics were evaluating the truck driver, who is facing a charge of going left of center.