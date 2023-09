YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews were called after a car rolled over, taking down a pole and wires early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard shortly after 5 a.m. This is at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Beck Road.

The crews on the scene said that the driver was taken to the hospital.

Traffic is moving in the area.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.