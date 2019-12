BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in Brookfield Township Thursday morning.

According to State Highway Patrol, a car was traveling northbound from Obermiyer Road just before 5 a.m. and failed to yield to a Frito-Lay truck while turning onto State Route 82.

The truck driver’ tried to stop but hit the car and sent it into a ditch.

The driver of the car was sent to St. Joseph’s Hospital for observation.