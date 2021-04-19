Driver shares frightening moments of hit and run crash on Route 11

Ashley Clay was the driver of the car that got pushed off of Route 11

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police say the driver of a car was pushed off Route 11 in Vienna Township last week. Three people were sent to the hospital.

Ashley Clay was the driver of the car that got pushed off of Route 11. Her husband and her 2-year-old son were also in the car.

Clay said she was driving in the right lane, going five miles under the speed limit when she noticed car light coming up behind her.

When Clay was hit, he vehicle went airborne and smashed into a tree.

“I immediately panicked and thought the car was on fire. I was trying to kick the door open because the doors were jammed,” Clay said.

Clay and her son suffered bruising from the seatbelt. Her husband got the worst of it and is still in the hospital with injuries.

“He does have moments where it’s really heartbreaking to watch him sit and suffer,” Clay said.

Her husband is going through physical therapy and his injuries could impact him for the rest of his life. Clay also says he’ll be out of work for the next four months, at least.

As of now, the person who ran Clay and her family off the road has not been found.

“It’s more frustrating to know that somebody could just hit you like that and see your vehilce go off the side of the road and not stop to see if you are OK,” Clay said.

Clay said the car that hit her was a purple or grey Chevrolet 4-door.