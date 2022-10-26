GUSTAVUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A delivery truck flipped over after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Gustavus Township.

The truck was traveling along state Route 87, near Stoddard Hayes Road, when it went off the road around a curve and struck a pole.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver faces life-threatening injuries, while a passenger has non-life-threatening injuries.

A pole has been sheared in half, and crews with the power company are there to make repairs.

The victims of the crash haven’t been identified yet.

Nick Rich contributed to this report.