HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a rollover crash in Howland Township.

It happened around 7 p.m. Friday on Warren Sharon Road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the female driver was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when the Volkswagen Tiguan that she was driving went off the side of the road, hitting a tree and lampost and rolling over several times. The vehicle came to a rest in the parking lot of the Old Avalon Golf Course.

Crews transported the driver to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown with serious injuries. There was a dog in the SUV at the time, but it’s OK.

The Howland Police and Fire department were at the scene, as well as the Vienna Police Department. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.