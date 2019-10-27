Driver sent to hospital after SUV flips on Route 62 in Hubbard

Route 62 north was down to one lane while crews cleared the roadway

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A driver was sent to the hospital with minor injuries after their SUV flipped over in Hubbard just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

The accident happened on Route 62 north, near the area where Route 7 splits and intersects with Route 62, just past Truck World.

Only one vehicle was involved. The driver suffered head trauma.

Route 62 north was down to one lane while crews cleared the roadway.

Hubbard’s police and fire departments were sent to the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.