WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday evening, police and fire crews were busy after a semi-truck tipped over in Weathersfield Township.

It happened near the Pilot Travel Center where Salt Springs Road and Interstate 80 meet.

Ten steel coils shifted on the truck, causing it to tip around 5:40 p.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Weathersfield police and fire departments responded. McDonald police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol also went to help.

Crews hope to have everything cleaned up by 10 p.m.