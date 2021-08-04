Driver sent to hospital after hitting 3 parked cars, fence, garage in East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – While East Liverpool Fire Department fought a house fire Tuesday night, they received a call about a car accident.

It happened on Cadmus Street, just a few blocks away from the fire station.

Chief Bill Jones says a car hit three parked vehicles, a fence and the garage of a home.

Neighbors told us that one of the cars was pushed out into an intersection. Only two cars were at the scene when First News got there.

Chief Jones says all of his crews were at the fire.

“So, we implemented our mutual aid policy and another fire department handled that call for us, and once they arrived to take care of the scene, then I left to go back to the fire,” Chief Jones said.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear how badly she was hurt.