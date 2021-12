YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown Police Department is looking for the driver who ran from a crash early Friday morning on the South Side.



Police were called after two cars wrecked around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Oak Hill Avenue and West Dewey Avenue.



Police say that the person driving the car left the scene before officers could get there.



Police say that a woman and 3 kids in the other vehicle weren’t hurt.