YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police responded to a report of a car rollover accident Sunday night.

It happened on I-680 Southbound near Midlothian Blvd.

Five Youngstown police and AMR were on scene of the accident.

There is currently no update on what caused the accident, but police say that the driver is uninjured. He was the only one in the car.