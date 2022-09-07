LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown man was charged Monday morning after police said he hit a pole and left the scene on foot.

Officers were called about 4 a.m. to Ravine Drive on reports of a crash and that the diver left the scene.

Following a description of the driver from dispatch, officers said they say saw Lilton Morris, 30, headed from Ravine Drive towards Logan Way.

Police said that Morris was sweating profusely and bleeding from his hand. They also noted that his speech was slurred, according to the police report. Morris told officers that he was with some friends.

Police took Morris to the scene of the accident where they saw a vehicle that was disabled in the front yard of a house on Ravine Drive. The homeowner told police that he heard a loud crashing noise and he saw that his brick mailbox was struck.

Morris was charged with DUI, failure to control a motor vehicle, and failure to stop after an accident. He plead not guilty to the charges through his attorney.

A pretrial date has not been scheduled yet.