Police say driver that fled, caused crash admitted to taking heroin hours before

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Two people were taken into custody following a police chase in Weathersfield Township that ended with a crash Tuesday night on State Route 46.

Both 28-year-old Amanda Rederick and 31-year-old Brandon Binion are in the Trumbull County Jail, each being held on a $225,000 bond and charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Rederick faces additional charges including fleeing and eluding, OVI and other traffic offenses.

According to a police report, a Weathersfield police officer started following the vehicle Rederick was driving on Robbins Avenue for a loud exhaust.

Binion was the front seat passenger in the car.

The report says the officer saw the car cross the white line, so they tried pulling it over but the car took off. The car took a right onto Route 46, crossing over Route 422 before sideswiping a vehicle on Route 46 near the Eastwood Mall.

“The vehicle went left of center in the southbound lane, striking a vehicle that was making a left onto Dawson Drive,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Brian Vail.

Two people in the vehicle that was hit were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Binion was also taken to the hospital.

Police say Rederick admitted to taking heroin within eight hours prior to the crash.

The police report also says officers found suspected meth in Binion’s pocket — additional charges are pending against him once test results come back from the lab.

Both Rederick and Binion are due back in Niles Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 14.