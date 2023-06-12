WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver of a car that crashed into a Warren duplex last month has passed away.

Kyralynn Nycum’s obituary states she passed away on Friday from injuries she received in a May 30 car accident.

A police report lists 19-year-old Nycum as the driver in the crash on Tod Avenue.

Nycum and a passenger were trapped in the car when emergency responders arrived.

According to the police report, the passenger told officers Nycum had been drinking before she picked him up. He also told police they were on their way to a friend’s house when she drove off the road at a high rate of speed and hit the house.

