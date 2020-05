The driver was hurt but didn’t want to take be taken in an ambulance

ELLSWORTH, Ohio (WYTV) – A driver lost control of his vehicle and rolled into a field in Ellsworth Township.

It happened on Route 45 near Palmyra Road on Friday morning.

The driver was hurt but didn’t want to take be taken in an ambulance. His mother picked him and drove him to the hospital.

The driver was the only one in the car, and no other vehicles were involved.