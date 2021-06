SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A motorcycle driver has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a semi truck on east Columbiana Road to Columbiana New Castle Road in Springfield.

Officials say the motorcycle driver is being flown by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown. The semi truck driver was uninjured.

Ohio State Patrol, Springfield Police and Fire and Beaver Township were called out to the accident around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday near the Ohio and Pennsylvania state line.