VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was left with serious injuries after a crash in Vienna Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Warren-Sharon Road and Sodom Hutchings Road.

According to officials, one of the drivers has serious injuries, a passenger has potentially serious injuries and a third person did not have life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the red car was traveling north on Sodom Hutchings Road and possibly ran the stop sign.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m.