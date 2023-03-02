YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- People in Youngstown are without power after a crash on the West Side where a driver knocked down a pole Thursday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Oakwood Avenue and Millet Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

As of 4:10 a.m., 80 people are without power. Power is expected to be restored at 6 a.m.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Also Thursday morning, a truck hit a pole on Glenellen Avenue in Youngstown. Police said that a truck had to be towed from the scene. Police did not say whether or not there were injuries.