HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews responded to a crash Thursday morning where a driver crashed into a pole, closing a Hubbard street

Hubbard Police Department, Hubbard Fire Department, and the Hubbard Utilities Department responded to West Liberty Street around 5 a.m.

Crews said that the driver knocked down the pole, so it is now blocking the roadway.

Crews said that one person was taken to the hospital, but no word was provided on their condition.

The street is now open.