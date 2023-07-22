SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A fatality happened at the Quaker City Motorsports Park in Salem Saturday night.

The driver of a dragster was killed following a crash on the track, according to the announcer who informed spectators of the fatality.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m.

Spectators at the racetrack told WKBN 27 First News that the vehicle was a jet-powered drag car.

First News reached out to the Mahoning County Coroner but has not heard back at the time of this report.

