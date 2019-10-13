Driver involved in fatal crash 2 weeks ago and recent crash in Milton Twp. arrested

Troopers said Gregory Barnhart was taken into custody after he was released from St. Elizabeth Hospital

(WYTV) – The driver involved in a double-fatal crash two weeks ago and another on Interstate 76 this past Friday has been arrested.

Gregory Barnhart, 33, of Bristolville, is now in the Mahoning County Jail.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Barnhart was arrested for a parole violation. He had been on parole after being released from prison in August.

Troopers said Barnhart was taken into custody on Saturday after he was released from St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was in the hospital following the accident on Friday in Milton Township, where he was charged with OVI.

Troopers also said Barnhart was the same driver behind the wheel in the double-fatal crash near Lake Milton on Sept. 28.

Barnhart has been booked into the Trumbull County Jail 15 times on DUI, burglary, weapons and drug charges dating up to 2014.