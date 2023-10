YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash on Youngstown’s North Side Friday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Gypsy Lane and Logan Avenue. Police officers were called around 5:45 a.m.

Police said that the driver was able to walk away from the crash. Liberty Township Police took the driver to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police did not say what caused the crash.