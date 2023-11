GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- Crews responded to a semi-truck rollover near White House Fruit Farms in Mahoning County Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to Route 62 in Green Township shortly before 7 a.m.

The truck went off the road and flipped over.

Route 62 was closed in the area while crews removed the truck. The area reopened shortly before 9 a.m.

Troopers said that the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.