YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a pole in Youngstown.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenwood Avenue and Lombardy Court.

The Youngstown police and fire departments were called to the scene, as well as an ambulance.

The road is blocked while crews wait on a tow truck.

Only one car was involved, and the driver’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, according to the fire department.