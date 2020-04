The driver of the car was thrown from the vehicle but is in stable condition

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown’s police and fire departments were called out a single-car crash just after midnight Saturday.



The driver of the car was thrown from the vehicle but is in stable condition.

An officer on scene says the driver was heading south on Market Street.

The officer didn’t know what caused the accident but believed the driver was going too fast.